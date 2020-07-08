General Fasteners, a supplier for heavy truck, automotive, military, industrial and medical industries, is locating a distribution center outside of Chillicothe in Ross County, where it will create will create 14 well-paying jobs. General Fasteners’ investment further builds-out the automotive supply chain in the Ohio Southeast region. The company is locating in the recently completed Nier Spec Building on River Road. Ross County’s fantastic highway access and the building’s proximity to US-23 and US-35 are significant advantages for the company.
“We are very excited about the opening of our new location,” said Jim Scott, New Business Development Manager. “The Heavy Truck industry is a very important segment of our business, and crucial to the American economy. The General Fasteners Company is very proud to be supporting production at the PACCAR Kenworth plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.”
General Fasteners, headquartered in Michigan, began operations in 1952. JobsOhio and OhioSE worked closely with the company, which will receive a $25,000 JobsOhio Economic Development Grant to locate in Ross County. The Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio was also involved and is supporting the project.
“Ross County has a number of assets, including great highway access and a skilled workforce that General Fasteners will benefit from,” said Taylor Stepp, OhioSE Project Manager. “We and our partners at JobsOhio worked alongside General Fasteners to provide them a spec building that met the company’s growth needs.”
“General Fasteners is a well-established company with a history of providing quality fasteners and inventory management services to their customers. It is a pleasure to welcome them to our community and we look forward to their success and sustained growth as a Ross County business,” commented Tammy Eallonardo, Greater Chilliothe & Ross County Development Executive Director.
JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio though Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties; they are the newest and geographically the largest of the six regions across the state. OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies and other entities to expand, retain and attract businesses in the counties they serve. Learn more at OhioSE.com
General Fasteners Company, part of the MNP Corporation, is a fully-integrated supplier of hardware, fasteners, and C class items through domestic manufacturing and global sourcing. General Fasteners also provides customers with the technical assistance and design support; enabling customers to focus on their core business
