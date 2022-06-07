WAVERLY — Bristol Village, National Church Residences flagship and first senior living community, is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022.
Launched in 1962 through a partnership of four Ohio Presbyterian churches and led by founder John R. Glenn, a Presbyterian minister in Columbus, Bristol Village became a model of innovative senior living.
The 323 single-family homes – vacant when purchased and originally built for an over-estimated demand from atomic energy plant workers in the region – were fully occupied by 1967, attracting retirees from across Ohio, from 25 U.S. states and from eight international countries.
“Bristol Village will always hold a unique place in our hearts,” said Mark Ricketts, president and CEO of National Church Residences. “Reverend John Glenn’s vision for a better life for seniors has inspired our organization’s mission, growth and leadership in providing high-quality senior housing with supportive services over the past six decades.”
“We are excited to commemorate our 60th anniversary with special events and programs from June 22 to 26,” said Amy Hawk, Executive Director of Bristol Village Homes.
Activities during the anniversary week include a Stroll Run or Roll fundraiser, a Village wide open house on Friday, June 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. complete with history exhibits, a resident art show and open model homes and gardens.
On Saturday, June 25 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m., a free Classic Car Show will be open to the public, featuring local car clubs, food trucks and music.
Bristol Village has expanded and been extensively renovated over time to now offer independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, affordable housing and comprehensive health services – all on one campus. Residents enjoy the welcoming tree-lined streets, walking paths and private parks, as well as the 65,000-square-foot Glenn Activity Center.
More than 40 clubs and activities are led by residents and the philanthropic Bristol Village Foundation, spanning interests as varied as model railroads, gardening, woodworking, community history, book clubs and video production.
Following a two-year $2.9 million project, the Village also recently celebrated the completion of renovations to 80 homes at its 133-acre campus. The beautifully renovated independent living two-bedroom patio homes have been updated to offer rental opportunities as well as life leases to adults age 55 and over.
