PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) at Shawnee State University invites the campus and Portsmouth communities to attend Safety Week from Sept. 23 through 27.
SSU DPS will be conducting a Dating Self-Defense and Personal Safety class starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Ballroom in the Morris University Center (MUC). Participants will learn how they can better protect themselves against an assailant.
There will also be a Campus Safety and Active Shooter information presentation starting at noon in the Bears Den.
“The department’s participation during Safety Week is a great opportunity to reach out to the Portsmouth and campus communities to partner together and make our community safer,” said David Thoroughman, director of SSU’s DPS.
To learn more about Safety Week, contact Thoroughman at dthoroughman@shawnee.edu or by calling 740.351.3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.