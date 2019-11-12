Homeland Credit Union annually recognizes five students within their field of membership for their past efforts and future goals through the Homeland Credit Union scholarship.
This year Homeland will not only award these five students with a $1,000 scholarship but they will also receive an additional $1,000 18-month certificate of deposit. This certificate of deposit will earn 4.07% APY* during that 18-month period.
To be eligible for this scholarship applicants must be a member of Homeland Credit Union or a dependent of a member, must be a high school senior, graduate with a minimum of 2.5GPA, must enter a two- or four-year college or university, and must plan to enter college as a full-time student.
In addition to eligibility requirements applicants will need to submit information about leadership, community involvement, employment history, a letter of reference, transcripts, and complete an essay.
The complete application can be found online at www.homelandcu.com under community involvement. Applications are due by Jan. 31, 2020, and can be submitted online or via mail to PO Box 1974 Chillicothe, OH 45601. The scholarship winners will be announced in March 2020.
For questions about this scholarship or other services from Homeland Credit Union please call 740-775-3331 or visit www.homelandcu.com .
*Annual Percentage Yield. The 4.07% APY is only valid for the first 18 months, after which the certificate of deposit will renew at the current certificate rate. For more information about current rates or certificate information please visit www.homelandcu.com .
