Partnerships between the community and Ohio University have the potential to create great opportunities to support and positively impact our region and further scholarly knowledge.
You are invited to participate in a workshop to be held Jan. 24, 2020, from 11-1 pm via OULN connection to address the question, "How can we engage in meaningful, lasting, and mutually beneficial research partnerships between the Community and Ohio University?"
This workshop is designed to inform participants about current best practices for developing and sustaining authentic community partnerships and learn from the university about their experiences working with the community on research projects. The long-term outcome is to provide more opportunities for networking and partnering between the university and community that lead to mutually beneficial outcomes for the participants and the community.
Input and recommendations from the community and university will be critical in developing sustainable authentic partnerships.
Faculty and staff and community partners are encouraged to participate. Registration is required to ensure we arrange the OULN connections to the participating campuses. People may participate on the Chillicothe Campus in room 111 of Bennett Hall.
PLEASE REGISTER by Jan. 12, using the following link: https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_agWhXMoNhCkIRcV
If you have any questions, please contact Roxanne Male’-Brune at male-bru@ohio.edu or Sarah Diamond Burroway at 740-533-4593.
