CHAUNCEY, Ohio – Mountain bikers can now hone their skills on a new pump track in Athens County, thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the village of Chauncey. The track is a part of a larger trailhead development project known as the Baileys Trail System funded through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER).

“We love being able to create recreation spaces for Ohioans that also contribute to the safety and economic vitality of this community,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “The dollars we are investing in these spaces benefit Ohioans by restoring the health of the former mine lands and providing economic growth opportunities across Appalachian Ohio.”


