The USDA Farm Service Agency is currently taking applications for the Grasslands provision of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) through May 15, 2020.
This working grasslands provision of CRP allows landowners to offer hay and/or pasture acres that will remain in forage production for a 10- or 15-year contract period (subject to certain restrictions during the nesting season of March 1 through July 15).
While there are benefits for acreage being used for hay and pasture, the program can also apply to fields simply being maintained in grass cover.
Acceptable offers will receive an annual rental payment for the acreage enrolled and be eligible for cost share assistance of 50% on fence, water systems, and certain management practices.
Small livestock operations receive added points in the ranking factors to encourage participation in the program. This applies to small livestock operations having less than 140 animal units and offering less than 200 acres for enrollment.
With the current limitations on providing in-office service, please call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike Farm Service Agency at 740-286-5208 (Ext 2) or 740-259-3075 (Ext 2) for more details or to discuss how this program might benefit a specific landowner.
