1. National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day
If you are a rain lover, a child, or a child-at-heart, you definitely should not miss a chance to have fun outside on January 11, which is National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day. Jump in the puddle and wet some friends. The holiday is mostly enjoyed by kids who love playing with water and causing a splash. So wear your boots and raincoats and go make one!
2. New York City
Is the most populous city in the United States of America. It has a population of over 8 and a half million people, making it twice the size of the second-largest city in America, Los Angeles. Nicknamed "The Big Apple" and "The City that Never Sleeps", New York is found on the east coast of the continental united states and is one of the first cities formed in what would eventually become America.
3. January 11 in History
In 2003, Illinois Gov. George Ryan commuted the death sentences of 167 prisoners on the state’s death row in the wake of allegations that Chicago police detective and commander Jon Burge tortured confessions from some 200 suspects over a 19 year period.
In 1994, the Irish Government announced an end to a 15-year ban on broadcasting by the IRA and its political branch, Sinn Fein.
In 1941, Adolf Hitler ordered forces to be prepared to enter North Africa to assist the Italian effort, marking the establishment of the Afrika Korps.
