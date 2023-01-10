1. National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day

If you are a rain lover, a child, or a child-at-heart, you definitely should not miss a chance to have fun outside on January 11, which is National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day. Jump in the puddle and wet some friends. The holiday is mostly enjoyed by kids who love playing with water and causing a splash. So wear your boots and raincoats and go make one!


