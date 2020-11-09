The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness on safety belt use.
The project will run from 12 a.m. on November 9 through 11:59 p.m. on November 16. The high-visibility campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year, 58 percent of those killed in traffic fatalities were not wearing an available safety belt.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.
