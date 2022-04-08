PIKETON — When it comes to weekend get-aways, many take to their cars or sometimes even by airplane. Later this month, that mode of transport will be by bicycle for those participating in the 44th annual Cyclist Dogwood Tour.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, cyclists will take a 50-mile ride along the Scioto River Valley and make their way through both Pike and Ross counties.
“This tour is in its 44th year and still is an undiscovered pleasure for many cyclists,” said tour coordinator Matthew Minter. “It traverses 50 miles, starting out in the Scioto River Valley and then slowly climbing to the Summit Hill area. The tour primarily follows secondary highways and county roads, with lots of spring wildflowers to be seen along the way.”
The ride starts at the old Piketon High School, where riders traverse through the river valley towards a steady climb in the Summit Hill area in Ross County.
Riders then ascend the last major hill in Nipgen, where they can purchase a homemade chicken noodles lunch and pies from the Methodist Church. At that point, there are 20 mostly downhill miles remaining back to Piketon.
The route is described by Minter as a great way to train for the Tour of the Scioto River Valley, an approximate 200-mile roundtrip ride from Columbus to Portsmouth scheduled between Sept 24. and Sept. 25 this year.
“The tour primarily follows secondary highways and county roads with lots of spring flowers along the way,” he added.
Those wishing to participate are told to contact Minter at his his email, mmcrafts1983@gmail.com or via phone at 740-947-5409.
Registration is $5 the day of the ride, taking place in the high school parking lot, which includes a map and support and gear service.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
