The Waverly High School Honor Society has held multiple events lately to bring a positive impact to the community.
On Monday, March 1st, the National Honor Society sponsored the second blood drive of the year at Waverly High School. Despite having a two-hour delay, the drive was a success, as twenty-eight productive units were collected during the drive. These 28 units have the potential to impact 84 lives.
Waverly High School NHS has been recognized as a Premier Blood Partner. This means the blood drives sponsored by the NHS average 30 units collected per drive and they collect a minimum of 50 units per year.
The next blood drive will be held on Wednesday, May 5th.
Back in February, the Waverly National Honor Society also held an event called the “Pennies for Patients” coin drive. This event was designed to raise money for childhood cancer research.
Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade donated coins which were counted and then added to online donations. Over $1400 was collected and donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The NHS hosts a pizza party for the classroom in each grade that raised the most amount of money. The kindergarten winner was Mrs. Pollard’s class, first grade winner was Mrs. McAllister’s class, and second grade winner was Mrs. Young’s classroom. Additionally, Mrs. McAllister’s class will received a Gold Pennant, Silver Pennants will be awarded to Mrs. Young’s and Mrs. Pollard’s classes, and Mrs. Spriggs’ class will receive a Bronze Pennant.
Anna Williams was the student who raised the most donations during the coin drive.
This is the third year of the Pennies for Patients collaboration between the NHS and Waverly Primary.
The Waverly National Honor Society Advisor is Amanda Entler.
Special thanks to Vicki Hoover for providing details from recent events at Waverly High School.
