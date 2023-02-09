The Western Branch Library Children’s area has a new look, thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio. With funds provided by the grant, the library was able to purchase new shelving for our Western Branch, creating a brand new children’s area. The children’s books were relocated to a large meeting room in the library, where story time and program activities take place. In this area, children are encouraged to interact, read, play, create and talk without the concern of disrupting other library patrons.
“We wanted to expand our children’s space to offer more opportunities for kids to explore, learn and have fun, without the parent worrying whether they are too loud or disruptive to other patrons,” said library Executive Director, Natosha Massie. “The area caters to all areas of learning and imagination, with books, educational and recreational toys and supplies to create their own art.”
It is a perfect and inviting space for the children in the community, and for families to spend time together and create their own memories at the library. Parents are welcome to stop in, explore what the library has to offer, and participate in the programming. See our Facebook page or contact the Western Library at 740-493-1745 for program and story time schedules.
