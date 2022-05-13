WAVERLY — On Friday, Waverly High School students took a glimpse at their respective futures, a future coming in a few weeks for some and a few years for others.
All grades had their turn at the WHS Career Fair, an event attracting more than 60 career paths — local banks, insurance companies, the military to name a few — and colleges from throughout the region.
Casey Phillips, family and consumer services teacher, organized the school’s first career fair since COVID-19. She said during the fair that she built the event to help students choose their path after high school.
As the fair suggested, there are plenty of options for students to choose.
“We need our students to learn about what opportunities there are out there,” she told the News Watchman.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., the senior class of 2022 were the first students to participate and subsequent classes followed throughout the day on May 13.
To counter some reluctant students, Phillips said incentives were put-in place to get these students to ask questions and speak with representatives at their respective booths.
If a student spoke with ten representatives, they would be considered eligible for prizes such as t-shirts, gas cards, and perhaps the sweetest gift of all: an iPad.
These prizes were distributed to all four participating grades, meaning four iPads found their way to a Waverly student.
The iPad might have been the big ticket, but Phillips quipped that the gas cards may be of increased value considering recent prices at the pump.
Of the 65 booths at Friday’s career fair were the Waverly Police Department, State Farm, Fluor BWXT-Portsmouth, General Mills, and more. Students could pickup goodies such as hats and pens as they traversed the Waverly gymnasium. Waverly City Schools had a booth set up as well.
“We’re really grateful for our community partners setting up their booths and speaking with our students,” said Phillips.
