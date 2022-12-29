Start the new year right and get fit naturally by spending a few hours outside enjoying the beauty of winter in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is hosting a number of First Day Hikes around the state on January 1, 2023, to celebrate the new year and showcase Ohio’s amazing and picturesque state parks.

 First Day Hikes are an initiative through America’s State Parks to welcome individuals and families to a new year in the outdoors while exercising and connecting with nature. These naturalist-led winter hikes range from 1-3 miles and are perfect for both beginning and experienced hikers. You can find a full list of First Day Hikes by heading to our Events portal and searching for First Day Hike under event type.


