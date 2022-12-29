Start the new year right and get fit naturally by spending a few hours outside enjoying the beauty of winter in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is hosting a number of First Day Hikes around the state on January 1, 2023, to celebrate the new year and showcase Ohio’s amazing and picturesque state parks.
First Day Hikes are an initiative through America’s State Parks to welcome individuals and families to a new year in the outdoors while exercising and connecting with nature. These naturalist-led winter hikes range from 1-3 miles and are perfect for both beginning and experienced hikers. You can find a full list of First Day Hikes by heading to our Events portal and searching for First Day Hike under event type.
More information on other winter hikes throughout the season can be found on our Winter Hike Series page or in our Events portal by searching for Winter Hike.
ODNR recommends that you dress in layers and wear sturdy footwear for all winter hikes. If you plan to share photos of any of these hikes, use the hashtag #ODNRWinter when doing so. We look forward to seeing your amazing photos which may be featured on our social media accounts.
The First Day Hike at Shawnee State Park is a hike through an oak hickory ridgetop habitat in heart of the largest state forest in Ohio along the one mile Lampblack trail. Dress in layers and wear hiking boots and meet in the Shawnee State Park lodge lobby at 1 p.m.
ODNR has a list of safety tips for anyone who wants to head out to the trails this winter. You can find those at
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
