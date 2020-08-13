The Ohio/Michigan team of APG is proud to announce that Linnie Pride is taking on the role of Distribution and Audience Development Director for the Ohio Division of Adams Publishing Group, the Pike County News Watchman's parent company.
Pride brings 50 years of professional experience to the role, having started his career in the newspaper industry in 1969 at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, in his hometown of Richmond, VA. He began his career as a carrier, eventually working in circulation. After 17 years, he became Circulation Director for a publication in Athens, GA. From there, he moved around to different publications throughout the southern United States.
“I’ve been doing this for 50 years; I’ve made a few stops,” Pride said.
Given Pride’s tenure in the industry, he has been witness to a vast number of changes.
“Back in those days (when he started) I had to collect from every customer every week at the door; now nobody collects at the door,” Pride said.
When Pride first entered into the business, newspapers were printed using hot-metal typesetting – a method that injects hot metal into molds that form characters.
“Literally, hot lead was boiling in a pot,” Pride said. Ink would then be rolled onto the letters to be pressed unto the paper.
Pride saw the evolution from hot-metal print to a “totally computerized and totally digitized” process.
“Changes? Absolutely, lots of changes, but it’s a valuable profession and it’s a honorable profession to be a part of. It’s been a good ride; it pays the bills. I don’t think I would’ve done it for 50 years if I didn’t deep down inside enjoy it,” Pride said.
Working on the circulation side of the industry seems to have been a perfect fit for Pride, who says that he enjoys knowing that people depend on him.
“I’ve always enjoyed serving; I don’t mind doing what’s necessary. Newspapering in general is one of the greater jobs in society, from reporting down to getting it into someone’s hands,” Pride said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that all the hard work that everybody else has put in, that you’re the final step in the delivery process of getting it to the people. That’s rewarding for me.”
Pride also enjoys that working in circulation allows him to be in touch with the audience.
“I enjoy helping customers. I want to get them a product, the way they want it. It gives me the opportunity to interact with people,” Pride said.
Being a people-person, Pride is looking forward to experiencing the vibrancy of living in a college town (Athens, Ohio) again. During the 1980s, Pride lived in another college town – Athens, GA.
“It made the city come alive when the kids came back. I was really looking forward to having the college environment. Maybe second semester, it’s going to be kind of a quiet fall,” Pride said. “I’m an old fart, but I’m still looking forward to seeing them (college students) on their bikes around town. It just makes you feel a bit younger yourself.”
As a football fan, Pride is also looking forward to becoming a fan of his new hometown team.
“I’m an SEC fan by birth, but I can learn to be a Bobcats and Buckeyes fan. Never thought I’d be rooting for Buckeyes, but here I am,” Pride said.
In addition to the college environment, Pride is looking forward to being surrounded by the hills and nature. He enjoys going for walks and loves “critters.”
Pride will be making Athens his new home with his wife of 43 years, Marie, a retired schoolteacher. The two will be moving to Athens with two special items in tow – a plant and a piece of cake.
“I’ve got a little tropical plant that I bought when she and I were dating, and it’s now followed us all over the country.”
The plant, named Buddy, is currently living with Marie in Alabama, where she stayed to sell their house. When it does, Marie will bring Buddy and a 43-year-old baked good with her to Athens.
“We’ve got a piece of our wedding cake from 1977 that we’re saving in a double baggie in our freezer for when we hit our 50th,” Pride said. “Oh it’s going to taste terrible, but it’s going to be great ... I’m just a little bit sentimental that way.”
Pride will be serving as the Distribution and Audience Development Director for all of the APG Ohio properties including the Athens Messenger and the Athens News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.