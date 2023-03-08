By the Numbers Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 68These are the numbers of teams that will be selected and seeded, either by way of an automatic bid or on at-large bid, to play in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.No. 14This is the number of different arenas that will be used in the NCAA Tournament. Some are college arenas, some are NBA arenas, some are NHL and some are even NFL arenas.No. 2,000,000This is the number of dollars it would cost a company or organization for a 30-second TV commercial during the NCAA Tournament. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Advertising Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Missing Oklahoma woman's car found in Pike County Historic qualifiers: Pike County sending three to inaugural OHSAA girls wrestling tournament Ohio man pleads guilty to fraud scheme defrauding Pike County investors Vulgamore named SOC II POY; Lady Tigers and Lady Eagles honored New restaurant open in Beaver Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.