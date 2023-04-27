This water station at the Benton Township Fire Department was installed using American Rescue Plan money given by the federal government. The station is available for residents who live in areas where water taps for county water were not accessible.
This water tank will provide water to residents of Benton Township who live in areas inaccessible by county water. Pictured standing in front of the water tank are from left: Benton Township Trustee Richard McBee, Benton Township Trustee Todd Montgomery, Benton Township Fiscal Officer Kimberly Groves and Benton Township Trustee Kelly Shepherd.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Benton Township Trustees install water station for residents
The Benton Township Trustees used part of the money the township received from the American Rescue Plan to install water taps for residents in need of county water; however, one road was not accessible.
The trustees then voted to install a water station at the Benton Township Fire Department located at 1317 Morgans Fork Road.
The water station consists of a tank that has a boom-like arm that residents will connect to a pipe that will dispense a selected amount of water into the resident's tank. The amount of water wanted is selected with a device on the tank, which is much like a credit card reader that would be used at a gas station pump.
"We're just very appreciative that they (the trustees) have put in the water station for us," local resident Nancy Parker said. "Before, for hauling water, we either had to go clear to Bainbridge or Waverly or have it hauled in, which gets pretty expensive. We're very thankful for this."
"They don't have any water up on Green Ridge and we got money from COVID to spend, and we thought this would be a good thing to help them out," township trustee Kelly Shepherd said. "We were helping other people (in the township) out with water taps, and we couldn't help them. This was a way to help them."
