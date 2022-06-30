Masonic Lodge 321 is hosting a car show and vendor event to raise funds for its scholarship fund on July 16.

Sign-in for the event starts at 10 a.m. on that Saturday, which is held at the Pike County Government Center at 230 Waverly Plaza.

Those with more questions are asked to contact Vernon Dunham at 740-708-6992 or Leonard Tackett at 740-352-5325.

