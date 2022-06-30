Masonic Lodge hosting car show fundraiser Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Masonic Lodge 321 is hosting a car show and vendor event to raise funds for its scholarship fund on July 16.Sign-in for the event starts at 10 a.m. on that Saturday, which is held at the Pike County Government Center at 230 Waverly Plaza.Those with more questions are asked to contact Vernon Dunham at 740-708-6992 or Leonard Tackett at 740-352-5325. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vendor Lodge Car Commerce Finance Event Vernon Dunham Leonard Tackett Fund Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now AAA7 Executive Director announces retirement News of Record Tornado confirmed in Pike County House Bill 377 signed by DeWine Ordinances tabled at Waverly Village Council Trending Recipes
