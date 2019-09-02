PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
July 17, 2019
Michael C. McDaniel - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
Amanda M. Damron - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Amanda M. Damron - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Robert Lemaster - Marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
July 18, 2019
Myhalie D. Taylor — Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine.
Wesley S. Hurt - Fail to control motor vehilce. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
July 19, 2019
Vickie L. Kirk - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 90 days. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
July 22, 2019
Andrew J. Heuser - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling at a facility in the county where the defendant resides as approved by the probation officer of this court. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Laura Wintersduke (mother) and shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Andrew J. Heuser - Violation of protection order. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Mark E. Francis Jr. - Domestic violence, driving under suspension — non. compliance and left of center. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Mark E. Francis Jr. - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
James E. Schlocke - OVI/Under the Influence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant must report to Pike County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 8 a.m. Throughout the period of defendant’s probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and he shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
James E. Schlocke - OVI/Refusal. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Daniel P. Hapner - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Case re-filed by Waverly Police Department. No cost to defendant.
David E. Lee - Domestic violence, child endangerment and assault. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Law enforcement shall release any weapons confiscated related to this case. Defendant to pay court costs.
Jesse E. Jenkins - Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Helen Lloyd and Brandon Fosson. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Denny’s Doghouse, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Avlin Wilburn - Fictitious registration. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Dustin A. Schuyler - Resisting arrest. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Case to be re-filed on long form complaint. No cost to defendant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.