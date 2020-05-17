Workers on the front lines of the medical field during the battle against COVID-19 pandemic have been fighting an invisible enemy.
The sacrifices medical personnel have made throughout this journey have not gone unnoticed. Across the country, members of the military have begun doing flyovers of various medical facilities, and Ohio is no exception.
Pike County’s opportunity to witness a flyover came Tuesday evening as two F-16 jets from the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard traveled above U.S. 23, coming over Adena Pike Medical Center at 5:18 p.m., precisely the time that was given via a map posted to social media sites for the group on Monday.
The social media post read, “Get ready Southeast Ohio!
“We’ll be overhead on TUESDAY, May 12th
“As a reminder, all flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather.
“For the welfare and safety of all Ohioans, residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
At the top of the map shared with the post, it read “OPERATION AMERICAN RESOLVE, Southeast Ohio”.
Times given were an estimate, and details on the map said that viewers could anticipate F-16 jets overhead within 10 minutes of the listed time. The flight pattern for Tuesday included Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe at 5:15 p.m., Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly at 5:18 p.m., Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth at 5:22 p.m., King’s Daughters Urgent/Family Care in Ironton at 5:26 p.m., Cabell Huntington in Huntington, West Virigina, at 5:28 p.m., Pleasant Valley Hospital (Point Pleasant, West Virigina) near Gallipolis at 5:33 p.m., O’Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens at 5:38 p.m., and Genesis Hospital in Zanesville at 5:44 p.m.
The 180th Fighter Wing is located in Swanton, Ohio, in the Toledo area.
