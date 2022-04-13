PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University is partnering with Verizon and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to offer a free project-based STEM learning program, Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers, for middle school students starting with the first session on June 6 through June 24, and another session from July 18 through Aug. 5.
Verizon launched the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program to empower middle school students in under-resourced communities to explore STEM subjects, learn problem-solving skills and gain exposure to career opportunities in technology fields.
Participating students will receive mentorship, access to next-gen technology and hands-on training. The initiative provides engaging programming where 6th-8th grade students can learn design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality, and social entrepreneurship. Designed to create a more diverse pipeline for future careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) fields; no prior knowledge or experience is required.
Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers helps to address critical roadblocks to pursuing STEM-related degrees, including disparities in access to high-quality STEM educational resources, lack of role models, and a shortage of highly trained, minority STEM educators. This program increases opportunities for females, and students of color – populations often under-represented in STEM fields. Additionally, the project-based learning opportunities are connected to real world challenges and invites STEM learning, career exploration, and personal development.
This program begins with two 3-week in person sessions this summer from June 6 to 24 and July 18 to Aug. 5th, and an in-person full-day workshop at Shawnee State University in the fall and in the spring. Food and transportation for participating students will be provided.
Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers is part of the company’s education initiative that helps to address barriers to digital inclusion under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan to help move the world forward for all.
To learn more about Verizon Innovative Learning, please visit: www.verizoninnovativelearning.com.
To register, please visit https://naccemeets.nacce.com/vil/home.
