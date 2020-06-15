The following students from Pike County were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Kiana Pinkerton, Waverly High School, Waverly

Andrew Kritzwiser, Waverly High School, Waverly

Madison Reed, Piketon High School, Lucasville

