The following students from Pike County were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.
Kiana Pinkerton, Waverly High School, Waverly
Andrew Kritzwiser, Waverly High School, Waverly
Madison Reed, Piketon High School, Lucasville
