On Aug. 6, State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) encouraged Ohio families to save on back-to-school supplies during Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday this weekend, August 7-9.
“Supporting our local businesses during this pandemic is absolutely necessary, and Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Weekend is even more of a reason to support local businesses while saving some cash on essential school supplies,” said Wilkin.
From Friday, August 7th to Sunday, August 9th, all shoes and clothing priced under $75 will be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes. School supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less will also be tax exempt. In addition, online vendors will waive local and state sales taxes on designated items during the tax holiday weekend.
The sales tax holiday is now in its sixth year in Ohio and first started as a pilot project in 2015. In 2018, the General Assembly passed legislation to make the sales tax holiday a permanent, yearly event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.
For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, please visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://tax.ohio.gov/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.