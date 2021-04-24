PIKE COUNTY COURT
March 9, 2021
Tyler Jordan E. Wolfenbarker - Assault. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence to be arranged by probation department, must be completed within six months. Defendant shall pay restitution to Martin Brown in the amount of $50 and shall refrain from all contact with Martin Brown and Gus’s Bar & Grill. $250 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Stephen J. Pitts - Theft and aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
James K. Otworth - Theft and criminal damages. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. Defendant asserts that restitution was paid. No cost to defendant.
Jeremy A. Hill - Receiving. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Court Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the residential drug treatment program and follow all rules and recommendations of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish jail sentence and follow all rules and recommendation of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish jail sentence. $100 in court costs. 180 jail days.
Jeremy A. Hill - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Barker’s Lumber in the amount of $250.00 Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Barker’s Lumber, 103 Lewis Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs. 180 jail days.
Jeremy A. Hill - Driving under suspension (fail/reinstate), fictitious registration, and false information. Dismissed. Case dismissed due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion cases 19CRB0082 and 21CRB0115 and not due to lack probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James D. Bryant - Possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defective complaint. No cost to defendant.
James D. Bryant - Driving under suspension — child support. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 16 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Christopher W. Mason - Falsification. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
Joshua J. Leeth - Obstruction of justice. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence must be served within six months. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Joshua J. Leeth - Resisting arrest and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Richard D. Rittenhouse - Possession of drug. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Emory A. Rapp - Aggravated assault and criminal damages. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Heath A. McGarvey - Littering. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Defendant must pick up litter on Straight Creek Road, to be monitored by the probation department. $400 fine. $100 in court costs.
