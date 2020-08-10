The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is one of five Ohio regional Economic Development Districts (EDD) to receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA).
OVRDC will utilize the EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by contracting two recovery coordinators who will assist with developing and implementing strategic programs to boost tourism, grow the region’s critical manufacturing sector, and build a robust broadband network to support business growth, access to telehealth, and online education efforts.
“We are appreciative of the Economic Development Administration in assisting us with recovery efforts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For many years, OVRDC has been a champion of better broadband service in our region and throughout Appalachia and rural Ohio. COVID-19 put on display quite clearly the shortcomings and broadband issues we suffer from in our region. With this grant, we look forward to evaluating the impact of COVID-19 on our tourism sector. We are hopeful through this assistance we can advance efforts to remedy these situations in the OVRDC region,” said John Hemmings, Executive Director of the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.
About OVRDC
Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is a regional planning commission and Local Development District (LDD) dedicated to the development of Southern Ohio, providing multi-jurisdictional planning and economic development, administrative, professional and technical assistance to local governments, non-profits, communities and citizens. More information at www.OVRDC.org or contact Gina Collinsworth, Public Information Coordinator, gcollinsworth@ovrdc.org and mobile 740-821-1171.
