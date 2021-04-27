Four core values are the basis for induction into the National Honor Society, including Scholarship, Service, Leadership, and Character.
For Western Local Schools, there were plenty of candidates for selection in grades seven through 12. Inductions have now been completed for the year.
In the fall, on Nov. 24, 2020, Western’s John Kincaid Chapter National Honor Society grew significantly with a large group of inductees, including Kaitlynn Barnett, Joanna Peters, Brookelynn Walker, Abby Knisley, Maddie Clay, Serena Cross, Sakayla Beckett, Kacie Schuyler, Merissa Hughes, Morgan Whitley, Chloe Beekman, Alyssa Marhoover, Taylor Grooms, Garrett Branscomb, Ariel Heffner, Wyatt Grooms, Reed Brewster, Noah Whitt, Trey Satterfield, Jordan Theobald, and Ethan Ward.
Those high school students were inducted by current members Paige Davis, Jon Montgomery, Brooklyn Leedy, Kayla Jackson, Destiney Jude, Trustan Francis, Brooklyn Tackett, Carson Walls, Michael Dreher, Ian Jones, and Bryan Walker.
With the recent induction of a group of junior high students into the Western’s Rosemary Cool National Junior Honor Society on Friday, April 23, the school year’s ceremonies are complete. Those junior high students include Cheyenne Seymour, Piper Martin, Megan Whitley, Kerrigan Marhoover, Emma Durham, Breleigh Tackett, Kameron Janes, Drew Haggy, Wesley Satterfield, Ayden Riggs, Jagger Grooms, Josh Brewster, Michael Setty, Ethan Gedeon, Landon Marhoover, and Cutter Clay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.