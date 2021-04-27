Four core values are the basis for induction into the National Honor Society, including Scholarship, Service, Leadership, and Character.

For Western Local Schools, there were plenty of candidates for selection in grades seven through 12. Inductions have now been completed for the year.

Western NHS - new members

New Inductees to Western’s John Kincaid Chapter National Honor Society on Nov. 24, 2020, included the following students. Front Row: Kaitlynn Barnett, Joanna Peters, Brookelynn Walker, Abby Knisley, Maddie Clay, Serena Cross. Second Row: Sakayla Beckett, Kacie Schuyler, Merissa Hughes, Morgan Whitley. Third Row: Chloe Beekman, Alyssa Marhoover, Taylor Grooms, Garrett Branscomb, Ariel Heffner. Fourth Row: Wyatt Grooms, Reed Brewster, Noah Whitt, Trey Satterfield. Fifth Row: Jordan Theobald, Ethan Ward.

In the fall, on Nov. 24, 2020, Western’s John Kincaid Chapter National Honor Society grew significantly with a large group of inductees, including Kaitlynn Barnett, Joanna Peters, Brookelynn Walker, Abby Knisley, Maddie Clay, Serena Cross, Sakayla Beckett, Kacie Schuyler, Merissa Hughes, Morgan Whitley, Chloe Beekman, Alyssa Marhoover, Taylor Grooms, Garrett Branscomb, Ariel Heffner, Wyatt Grooms, Reed Brewster, Noah Whitt, Trey Satterfield, Jordan Theobald, and Ethan Ward.

Western NHS - current members

The National Honor Society members who were inducted in the fall of 2019 had the honor of inducting the 2020 members. They include the following students. Front Row: Paige Davis, Jon Montgomery, Brooklyn Leedy, Kayla Jackson, Destiney Jude. Middle Row: Trustan Francis, Brooklyn Tackett, Carson Walls. Back Row: Michael Dreher, Ian Jones, Bryan Walker.

Those high school students were inducted by current members Paige Davis, Jon Montgomery, Brooklyn Leedy, Kayla Jackson, Destiney Jude, Trustan Francis, Brooklyn Tackett, Carson Walls, Michael Dreher, Ian Jones, and Bryan Walker.

Western National Junior Honor Society

New members of Western’s Rosemary Cool National Junior Honor Society were inducted Friday, April 23. They include the following students. Front Row: Cheyenne Seymour, Piper Martin, Megan Whitley, Kerrigan Marhoover, Emma Durham, Breleigh Tackett. Middle Row: Kameron Janes, Drew Haggy, Wesley Satterfield, Ayden Riggs, Jagger Grooms. Back Row: Josh Brewster, Michael Setty, Ethan Gedeon, Landon Marhoover, Cutter Clay.

With the recent induction of a group of junior high students into the Western’s Rosemary Cool National Junior Honor Society on Friday, April 23, the school year’s ceremonies are complete. Those junior high students include Cheyenne Seymour, Piper Martin, Megan Whitley, Kerrigan Marhoover, Emma Durham, Breleigh Tackett, Kameron Janes, Drew Haggy, Wesley Satterfield, Ayden Riggs, Jagger Grooms, Josh Brewster, Michael Setty, Ethan Gedeon, Landon Marhoover, and Cutter Clay.

