The S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Program had their regular meeting on July 8 at the Pike County Senior Center.

Rick Jenkins called the meeting to order with a prayer by Don Chapman and the Pledge of Allegiance by all led by Shirley Cornell.

Minutes of the last meeting were read by Laurel Jenkins and accepted.

Treasurers report was given by Shirley Louderback and accepted.

We had no guest speaker.

The next meeting will be Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly.

We welcome all seniors to attend the meetings.

