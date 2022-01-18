WAVERLY— Record-breaking case numbers in Pike County last week prompted Waverly City Schools to close down for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reported by the Pike County General Health District, more recent reports have continued this trend with 180 new cases on Friday and 129 on Sunday. Both of these cleared the prior record of 109 from last week.
According to a Facebook post from the WCS page, the surge has become a major issue for staffing. Without enough teachers, the district said it cannot meet its priority of having in-person learning.
"(T)his is hard to do without staff," the district said in its post. "Our Covid numbers have been rising each day. In order to hopefully help decrease the spread, get our staff healthy and deep clean the buildings, Waverly City Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 18th and Wednesday, January 19th."
The number of staff members, which the Ohio Department of Health defines as "teachers, administrators, support staff, and coaches," did show five new cases among WCS staff in last week's report. However, the number of new student cases was 27 according to ODH's most recent data from Jan. 13.
Other Pike County schools experienced similar numbers with the county's largest school district. Scioto Valley Local Schools, in its weekly-updated "Current Covid Status" on its website saw the highest number of positive cases this school year with 37 on Jan. 15.
With 65 in quarantine, this is the most since September 2021- back when the county saw fairly routine reports of 400-plus active cases.
Western, despite being smaller than Waverly and Scioto Valley, had the most staff cases with 8 in the latest ODH report.
Case numbers at the state level have led to a backlog, which when partially cleared last weekend resulted in more than 50,000 new cases. This report from Saturday caused a significant jump in Ohio's 21-day case average, which now stands at 22,078 per day.
Snow caused the closure of other area schools on Tuesday and cancellation of evening basketball games. With temperatures expected to drop under 15 degrees Fahrenheit for the low on Thursday and Friday, the possibility remains that Pike County students enjoy even shorter school weeks.
If Waverly returns on Thursday as planned, all students and staff will be required to wear masks for the remainder of the week- regardless of vaccination status.
The majority of Pike County remains unvaccinated, but that may soon change with its population receiving one dose of vaccine growing. As of Tuesday, ODH reports that 46.8% or 12,991 county residents have met that standard.
PCGHD has administered 18,613 doses now more than one year into the vaccination effort.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
