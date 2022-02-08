PIKE COUNTY— While no longer under any level of snow emergency, many in Pike County are still feeling the affects of last week’s Winter Storm Landon.
Those most feeling it have been local schools, who were mostly closed on Monday and had two-hour delays the following day.
The sole exception to this came from Western Local Schools, but it’s start to the school week was far from normal. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the district announced its doors would be open for school on a “voluntary basis.”
That decision was made after many back roads in the Latham-area were still in very icy conditions. Those that decided to go into school had a two-hour delay and were told to bring supplies in case they needed to take a shower.
Commenters, even those outside of WLSD, on the post expressed gratitude for the district’s move.
“So amazing that you care for all the students’ needs!,” one commenter replied. “Thank you fore being an outreach for your students!”
What led to the icy conditions, eventually placing Pike County under a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Saturday, was the more than two inches of precipitation between Thursday and Friday that eventually froze as temperatures dipped into the mid 20s Fahrenheit.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday’s 1.7 inches of rain in Waverly was the highest amount of precipitation this millennium. However, it was not the highest amount of rainfall in February in the village’s history.
One day in February 1903, when Ohio’s population was nearly a third of what it is today, saw 2.65 inches of rainfall.
Many lost power during the storm throughout the state as a result of the ice which downed power lines. As of Feb. 4, AEP Ohio reported that more than 50,000 of its customers were without power.
That number had dropped below 250 statewide by Tuesday afternoon.
Winter Storm Landon and other severe bouts of winter weather have also added extra strain on the nationwide blood crisis.
According to the Red Cross, approximately 600 blood drives have been cancelled since the beginning of the year, resulting in nearly 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations.
Locally, students of Waverly City Schools National Honor Society Program will lead a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 28. Those that give blood will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Piketon High School Student Council will also be hosting a blood drive at the PHS Gymnasium on Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If enough donations are made, a PHS senior will be awarded a scholarship by Red Cross.
Those wishing to participate in either of these can do so by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
