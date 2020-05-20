Thanks to the generosity of so many Alumni members, their families and the vision of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth, the Jefferson Alumni has awarded 105 scholarships since 2003.
This year, though our Alumni was unable to meet face-to-face, we awarded 16 scholarships of $1,000 each funded by contributions from Alumni members, their family members and with matching funds from a generous donation from Ron Lykins.
One of the Jefferson Alumni Scholarships was awarded to Camryn Pickerell, a graduate of Eastern High School. Camryn has credits from the University of Cincinnati and Southern State Community College. She earned a 3.96 GPA while playing several sports, participating in extracurricular activities, showing livestock in 4-H and doing volunteer work.
She was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She was involved in track and cross country, and excelled in basketball. She will be playing basketball for Ohio Dominican University and plans to major in biology with a minor in chemistry and education. She may pursue becoming an orthodontist or teach and coach at the college level. Camryn is the granddaughter of Patricia Vogler Burns ’72.
If you would like to help ensure that the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship Program can continue, you can make a donation in honor of or in memory of someone and send it to Linda Stepp, Secretary/Treasurer, 13370 St. Rt. 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697. The Jefferson Alumni Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit.
