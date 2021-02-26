Shawnee State University’s Office of Admission has announced Orientation dates for those new students enrolling in Fall 2021 semester.
“Orientation is a rite of passage for students beginning their journey in college,” Aimee Welch, SSU Admission’s Assistant Director of New Student Experience said. “After a virtual season in 2020, we are thrilled to bring this tradition back to Shawnee State University for Fall 2021. Our programing is designed to provide a smooth transition to campus life for both students and parents.”
Students participating in Orientation will meet with university President Jeff Bauer as well as their academic Deans throughout the day. They will also receive their first semester schedule and their official SSU Bear Card student ID. For those parents in attendance, information sessions will be offered as well as additional campus tours.
“It is our hope that each student will leave their Orientation feeling a part of the Shawnee Family and excited to start classes in August,” Welch said.
Orientation 2021 sessions will be held on-campus and virtually in accordance with ongoing health guidelines. On-campus Orientations will be held Apr. 24, May 15, Jun. 15 and 17, and Jul. 20 and 22. Virtual Orientations will be held on May 8 and Jun. 24. Registration and additional information about the Orientation process can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/orientation.
