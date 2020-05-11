Through Responsible RestartOhio, more openings of various businesses and institutions have been and are taking place this week across the state.
Businesses are obligated to meet the state’s minimum mandatory requirements for reopening.
On Tuesday, May 12, consumer and retail services could reopen, and restaurants and bars are permitted to reopen outdoor dining on May 15 and dine-in service on May 21.
Additionally, personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops, day spas, nail salons, and tanning facilities may reopen on May 15. On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that sectors licensed by the State Medical Board of Ohio, including the medical massage, acupuncture, and cosmetic therapy may also open on May 15. Businesses that offer tattooing and piercing may also open on that date.
The full list of Ohio’s mandatory and recommended best practices for massage therapy, acupuncture, and cosmetic therapy can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/State-Med-Board-Massage-Acupuncture-Cosmetic-Therapy.pdf
The full list of Ohio’s mandatory and recommended best practices for hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tanning facilities, tattoo services and body piercings can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Hair-Salons-Day-Spas-Nail-Salons-Barbershops-Tanning-Facilities.pdf
On Monday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted noted that 89 percent of the Ohio economy would be open for business when retail and consumer services opened Tuesday. By Friday, that number will rise to roughly 92 percent.
“This is a big week as we move forward to open up our economy in Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday during the 2 p.m. briefing. “We’ve set out those guidelines of what businesses have to do. As they meet those, they can open. I know that many of them are looking forward to opening ...
“I’m confident that we can in fact do two things at once. We can protect Ohioans. We do the social distancing and all of the things we need to do, and at the same time, and work to open up our economy and more businesses.”
Working groups are still making reviews and preparing guidelines for travel and tourism, racinos/casinos, fairs, gymnasiums, outdoor sports, and swimming pools. More specifically, efforts are being aimed at trying to preserve the 4-H/FFA (Future Farmers of America) component in junior fairs.
An announcement about childcare is also expected this week. Childcare has been an important component in getting Ohioans back to work.
“It is very important that we get this right. We don’t want to announce the date until we have the protocols in place. We can explain those to all of the caregivers and families out there,” said DeWine. “I know how very important this is. As we open Ohio back up, childcare is an essential part of people being able to go back to work.”
DeWine continued, “Throughout my career, I’ve focused a lot on children’s safety. So it should be no surprise that as we look at this we continue to focus on children’s safety, but the safety of the families they are from, and safety of the workers (as well). They go into childcare every day to take care of our kids and grandkids. Sometimes we don’t think about them, but we want to say thank you to each one of them. We are also concerned and focused that the rules we put forward protect them as well.
“Let me be candid. Mistakes that I have made in my long career have come about when I didn’t have enough facts, dig deep enough, or ask the right people. This process is continual. Reopening childcare centers is simply too important to do without making certain we have the best information and the right protocols in place. We continue to gather this information, and it will not be long until we are in position to make the announcement. I do not intend to open until Ohio has (the) most science-based and safety-based plan that we can put together. That is my commitment. Childcare is a necessity as families go back to work. There may not be a more important decision to make in regard to the safety of Ohio and Ohioans.”
Husted said in the past two months they have learned a lot from what businesses have done to operate and that the standards are much stronger. Companies and individuals have also had time to stock up on hand sanitizer, masks and other supplies. Looking forward, Ohio is working to expand broadband internet while building the economic health strategy.
On Tuesday, coronavirus.ohio.gov listed 25,250 COVID-19 cases in Ohio with 23,809 of those being confirmed cases and 1,441 probable COVID-19 cases per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition. There have been 1,436 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio with 1,303 being confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 133 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition. The age range of Ohio cases now spans less than one year old to 108 years of age. There have been 4,539 hospitalizations in Ohio for the disease with 1,232 of those being admitted to the intensive care unit.
On both Monday and Tuesday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, said that Ohio’s curve remained in a plateaued state with a few spikes up or down from day-to-day.
“The virus is still with us. We have to double down on our efforts,” said Acton. “All over the world, we are learning. We have to be responsible as we go out. We don’t want to spread infection. It is not a time for browsing (while shopping). It is a time to go in and get what we need and support the businesses. We learn a lot about the disease every day. Do everything you can to get out there carefully.”
During Monday’s press conference, it was released that antibody testing has revealed the presence of coronavirus in five counties of Ohio as early as January.
“One of the things about testing is that it is a snapshot in time. Someone might be negative, but they also might be early in the disease process. It is really important for anyone who gets tested not to get a false sense of security. Testing is not treatment. When we find a case, it allows us to do contact tracing. That allows us to stop the logrythmic spread,” said Acton.
“Everything we are doing is to try to figure out how to stop the spread. That’s the way we will save lives in Ohio. It really relies on all of us doing our part. The whole world is learning about this together. There is no playbook. As we open more and more, we know we will see more spread.”
A large part of Tuesday’s press conference focused on older Ohioans in congregate or assisted living situations, along with the employees of those places.
“One of the most heartbreaking things is that families can’t go see their loved ones in the nursing home. We are trying to limit opportunities for COVID-19 to go into nursing homes,” said DeWine. “I can imagine how hard it would be having a loved one in the nursing home that I can’t go see. I understand that it has an impact on families.”
DeWine did not get to give his state of the state address on March 31, 2020, since it was postponed. When he was questioned by a member of the media about the state of the state on Monday, he said the following, “I think we are going through a storm. It is a very severe storm. I think we are doing well under those conditions. This was not a storm that anyone thought was coming. It is tough. I think Ohioans have done phenomenally well. There has been a lot of suffering. A lot of people have been unemployed. A lot of small businesses have been severely hurt.
“Ohioans have done exceedingly well under the circumstances. They have done what needed to be done to flatten the curve so we are in a position to open Ohio carefully. It is important that we all continue to do the distancing, wear the mask, and do the other things. We are positioned as well as we could be. The challenge continues every single day. It is not like we played this game out. We finished the first inning or two. We have to continue to perform every single day.
“My commitment to the people of the state of Ohio is that this team is working on this every day. We are bringing people from the private sector, a couple of former governors, and anyone we can get our hands on to help. Am I satisfied with where we are? Absolutely not. We can’t be satisfied. We have challenges every day. I think Ohioans are doing well. They are performing exceedingly well. We have to keep performing. Ohioans are tough, they’re resilient, and they’re fighters. We are going to keep fighting.”
