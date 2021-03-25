PIKE COUNTY, Ohio - Drivers using the Northeast Bypass Road/Fog Road at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Site will encounter delays starting in early April. Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid congestion. Delays will occur during working hours, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The public can expect up to 30-minute delays.
These measures support preparations for process building demolition, and the beginning of operations of the On-site Waste Disposal Facility. DOE will transport demolition debris and soil from cleanup activities to the OSWDF using a recently constructed haul road on the site. The haul road will intersect with Fog Road and traffic safety attendants will ensure traffic flows safely through the intersection.
DOE will also close sections of Perimeter Road and North Access Road to employee and public traffic to further support waste transportation.
DOE values employee and public health and safety in its ongoing work to clean up the site of the former Portsmouth, Ohio, Gaseous Diffusion Plant, and specifically at the OSWDF. DOE will implement a comprehensive transportation plan, approved by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), that provides for safe waste transport to the OSWDF consistent with U.S. Department of Transportation standards for safe hauling of waste on public roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.