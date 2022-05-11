1. Western BOE meeting
The Western Local Board of Education is moving the May 2022 regular session to Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. in Room 101 of the high school building.
2. Scioto Brush Creek Sweep
The Scioto Brush Creek Sweep will be back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus next Sunday, May 22. To register, call the Adams Soil & Water Conservation District at 937-544-1010. All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and canoes, paddles, and life jackets will be provided.
The event, held by Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, is welcome to all regardless of membership in FoSBC. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
3. May 15 in History
On May 15, 1918, Pfc. Henry Johnson and Pfc. Needham Roberts received the Croix de Guerre for their services in World War I. They are the first Americans to win France’s highest military medal. On May 15, 1942, the United States began rationing gasoline. On May 15, 1958, Sputnik III was launched by the Soviet Union. On May 15, 1972, Alabama Gov. George Wallace was shot by Arthur Bremer in Laurel, Maryland.On May 15, 1988, Soviets forces began their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
