The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Services Board has decided to cancel the Annual Recovery Celebration that is normally held in September. The decision was not made lightly, but rather out of the utmost caution and concern for the safety of our guests. While the banquet celebration has been cancelled, the Board will still be honoring the Behavioral Healthcare Heroes who have gone above and beyond to make sure that our residents continue to receive services during the pandemic.
As we continue our efforts to support recovery on every level, it is important to take a moment and thank those on the front lines. The pandemic has heightened the need for services in our community, and it is important that we recognize our Behavioral Healthcare Heroes. So many good things are happening in our communities, and there is a steadfast commitment to quality treatment and recovery.
Executive Director of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board Penny Dehner stated, "September is Recovery Month, and it is important to celebrate and honor individuals doing extraordinary work. The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is so pleased to honor those who are making a difference in our Recovery Oriented System of Care by making sure our communities have the services that they so desperately need. If you know of someone who has gone above and beyond in the Behavioral Health Community, please consider nominating them for the BH Hero Award."
We are accepting nominations for our 2020 Behavioral Health Hero Awards for the following categories: Addiction Advocate, Mental Health Advocate, Prevention Advocate, and Crisis Intervention Team Champion. The forms can be found at https://pvadamh.org/adamh-board-to-honor-behavioral-health-heroes/
Application deadline is Aug. 10, 2020.
Paint Valley ADAMH is a political subdivision of state government, created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.
