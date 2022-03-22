WAVERLY— For parents of children with disabilities, Kim Dailey and Toni Blair say the challenges can feel insurmountable at times.
“Other parents can say they understand it, but they don’t,” said Dailey during an interview at Waverly High School last week. “You really don’t understand it unless you live it.”
Both Dailey and Blair live the experience of having a child with special needs, as both of their daughters are students in the Waverly City Schools special needs program.
Last year, they decided parents like themselves to the one in six U.S. children with developmental disabilities needed to have a sense of community. Meetings took place at the Pike County YMCA in early 2021 before a resurgence of the pandemic forced the informal end to the meetings.
Now following a surge in interest, The Village will be returning next Monday and all parents guardians, and grandparents are invited.
Blair said these meetings will allow parents to both be heard and learn about what services exist to help themselves and their children.
“When people are like ‘I can’t do this, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to help my child,’ we can come together and say ‘Been there, done that,’” she said.
Blair hopes those attending will be educated on what services are available through the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities- an organization which serves nearly 300 local children and adults according to its website.
They both work in addition to taking care for their children, Dailey at Adena Health and Blair in home health. For working parents, Blair said these conversations are even more essential.
“If you work and you are taking care of a special needs child, you really need the support because it’s hard,” she said. “You work all day.”
“It’s not just, ‘Go take a shower or go do your homework,’” added Dailey. “You have eyes on them constantly.”
With it being Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m. will mark the return of the monthly meetings. After this reintroduction, the meetings will always fall on the fourth Monday of the month.
This time, the meetings will be held at Waverly High School thanks to Special Program Director Ashlee Stulley coordinating with Superintendent Ed Dickens to use the facilities free of charge. Among those expected to attend are Waverly Police Chief John Winfield.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a pretty big turnout,” said Blair.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
