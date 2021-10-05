COMMUNITY TRUNK-R-TREAT

PIKETON- The Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Agency’s location at 941 Market St. in Piketon.

This is a no-cost event for the community to attend to enjoy a fun Halloween-themed event with candy and snacks for children and valuable information about the resources and programs available to residents from the CAC and supporting partners. There will be games and activities for children.

“As our community continues to rebuild from last year, we felt that hosting this event would bring some fun and familiarity to the residents we serve by providing a safe space to celebrate the holiday and gain helpful information about the programs and resources available through our agency,” stated Keith Pitts, Executive Director of the Community Action Committee of Pike County. “We wanted the families of Pike County to know that we are here to help in whatever capacity that may be and have fun at the same time.”

In addition to the Agency Programs, the partnering organizations of the Agency will be in participating in this event to showcase their supportive services as well.

This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. The event begins at 5:00 pm. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information.

