American Red Cross logo

SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 — As fall approaches, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply on track for patients counting on blood products for care – especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all those who make a pit stop at a Red Cross blood drive through the end of September will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including:

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments