On Monday, May 4, Southern Ohio Medical Center began the process of slowly accepting more surgical, ambulatory and diagnostic services cases, in accordance with guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
“The need for healthcare services has not disappeared in our community,” SOMC CEO Ben Gill said. “The circumstances surrounding this pandemic have required many patients to delay care. The safety of these patients and the teams that care for them is our top priority. We have implemented many protocols to address the unique challenges of our current environment so that our community has a safe place to receive the care they need.”
Among the protocols established when the COVID-19 pandemic began, everyone who enters SOMC will undergo a temperature check and be screened for symptoms. Patients and visitors will also be supplied with face coverings. SOMC will continue measures to ensure the facility is properly disinfected and social distancing is enforced.
Patients who are scheduled for elective surgeries or procedures may be tested for COVID-19 prior to the day of their procedure and required to self-quarantine until the procedure takes place.
For more information on how to prepare for a procedure at SOMC, visit www.somc.org/prep
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.