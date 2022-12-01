COLUMBUS, Ohio- Recognized for their quick thinking and fast action, 12 Natural Resources Officers (NRO) were recently honored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for their life-saving efforts over the past year. ODNR’s officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency at Ohio’s state parks, forests, nature preserves, and waterways.
“Our Natural Resources Officers are dedicated to keeping all Ohioans safe,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I am grateful to these courageous men and women for their life-saving actions and their ongoing efforts to not only protect visitors, but to improve their experience each and every day.”
ODNR officers also routinely serve communities as first responders, especially in Ohio’s rural counties. Two officers from southeastern Ohio were recognized for their lifesaving efforts in 2022.
Natural Resources Investigator Troy Newman and Natural Resources Sergeant Michael Campbell were called out to rescue a man who had been beaver trapping in Scioto County when his kayak capsized in the Scioto River. The officers navigated through dangerous flooded timber to retrieve the man. They provided hypothermia first aid and transported him to EMS waiting on shore.
Natural Resources officers are commissioned peace officers who protect Ohio’s natural resources. These highly trained law enforcement personnel patrol Ohio’s state parks, forests, nature preserves, and waterways to keep them safe for the enjoyment of all visitors.
ODNR is currently recruiting for the next class of Natural Resources officers. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 20, at this link.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.
The ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.