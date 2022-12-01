odnr

Pictured from Left: ODNR Director Mary Mertz, Officer Troy Newman, Sgt. Michael Campbell,Division of Parks and Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb.

 Submitted by Ohio Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Recognized for their quick thinking and fast action, 12 Natural Resources Officers (NRO) were recently honored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for their life-saving efforts over the past year. ODNR’s officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency at Ohio’s state parks, forests, nature preserves, and waterways.

“Our Natural Resources Officers are dedicated to keeping all Ohioans safe,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I am grateful to these courageous men and women for their life-saving actions and their ongoing efforts to not only protect visitors, but to improve their experience each and every day.”


