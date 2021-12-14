A Christmas celebration in the village of Beaver was held on Saturday, Dec. 4, coordinated by the Beaver Oktoberfest committee.
The activities began at 5 p.m. on that day, according to a post on the Oktoberfest Facebook page, which included a parade that began at 6 p.m. Santa Claus put in an appearance, and free cookies and hot chocolate were available to all who came to the event. Additionally, the Oktoberfest committee offered a few free raffles with the only stipulation being that the winner had to be present to receive the prize. During the festival, non-perishable goods were also collected and added to the village’s Blessing Box.
Citizens of the Year were announced as the First Baptist Church, represented by Pastor Terry Keeton. A contest was also held to name Christmas Prince and Princess, which generated $5,000 for the 2022 Oktoberfest. Christmas Princess was Charlee Crace, while the Christmas Prince was Zane Vulgamore. Participants included Eddie Cooper Jr., Zane Vulgamore, Lexi Johnson, Charlee Crace, Noah Wilson, Makenzie Twinam, and Jayden Davis.
In the days leading up to the festival, it was announced that Beaver Oktoberfest committee would have 17 memory trees available. The fundraiser cost $40 to reserve a tree. Those who reserved one were asked to bring their own LED lights and decorations. Also, the village held a Christmas home decoration contest within the village limits.
On the night of the Christmas event, Dec. 4, the Oktoberfest committee thanked the following for their contributions: Rex Leist who donated the big tree; Tommy Wallace, Steve Adams, and Jason Traylor for picking up, delivering and helping decorate; Emma Stevens for letting them use the lot next the Frosty Kreme and providing hot chocolate; Rent 2 Own, Waverly for lending a speaker; he Beaver Lions Club for donating the cookies; the Beaver VFW for donating candy canes, and everyone who put up memorial trees and participated in the parade and festivities.
An additional thanks went out after the weekend storm that wreaked havoc on the area.
“We would like to say a HUGE thank you to whoever went down and put the memory trees back up! We greatly appreciate it,” read the post. “There is a laundry basket up by the main tree with items recovered from the wind storm and memorial trees. If anyone is missing anything, please look there!”
