WAVERLY— The Waverly Leo Club held their annual food drive last month to the tune of more than 6,000 donated items heading to Pike Outreach.
Through the support of local businesses, students at Waverly Primary, Intermediate, Middle and High School were able to receive prizes for their work.
Those prize winners, receiving iPads, and students with the most donations were as followed:
Waverly Primary School
- Grand prize winner: Layne Harris
- Most items donated: Layne Harris
Waverly Intermediate School
- Grand prize winner: Holden Gifford
- Most items donated: Kamryn Massie
Waverly Junior High School
- Grand prize winner: Johny Elfrey
- Most items donated: Kellan Smith
Waverly High School
- Grand Prize winner: Jenna Thompson
- Most items donated: Jenna Thompson
WCS thanked First National Bank, Whit’s Frozen Custard, Remy’s Used Cars, Cardo’s Pizza, Atomic Credit Union, Ohio Valley Bank, Dairy Queen, Lion’s Club, and Montavon’s Optometry for their support.
