WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
June 26, 2018
Isaac J. Brabson of Waverly - Open container, OVI and left of center. Continued to July 24, 2018.
Nicole M. Thompson of Waverly - Reckless operation - OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $450 fine. $95 in court costs. Left of center restriction and OVI Breath>.08<.17. Dismissed.
Joseph L. Walters of Rarden - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Probation in lieu of jail time. $300 fine. $95 in court costs.
Manuel J. Woods of Chillicothe - Petty theft and possessing drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $125 fine. $60 in court costs. Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. $185 fine. $60 in court costs. Criminal mischief and possession of criminal tools. Dismissed.
July 3, 2018
Aimee L. Nichols - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted.
July 10, 2018
Ben E. Holloway of Lucasville - Disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Wayne A. Smith Jr. of Waverly - OVI. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Probation in lieu of jail time. 3 days required. License suspended from Oct. 11, 2017 through Oct. 11, 2018. $450 fine. $95 in court costs. $100 in other fees.
Allen W. Stewart of Waverly - Obstruction of official business. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $250 fine. $95 in court costs.
Austin T. Ward of Waverly - Drug paraphernaila, driving under suspension-OVI, no driver's license, and possession of marijuana. Continued to Aug. 7, 2018.
Carrie E. Whitt of Portsmouth - Drug paraphernalia (2X), OVI and weaving. Continued to Sept. 18, 2018.
July 17, 2018
Adrienne L. Aldridge of Chillicothe - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted.
July 24, 2018
Isaac J. Brabson of Waverly - Open container, OVI and left of center. Continued to Aug. 21, 2018.
Cynthia B. Gillenwater of Waverly - OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $350 fine. $95 in court costs. License suspended from July 7, 2018 through July 7, 2019.
Joshua E. Stone of Bucyrus - Endangering children. Dismissed. OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. 3 days required. $350 fine. $95 in court costs. License suspended from July 24, 2018 through July 24, 2019. No driver's license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $100 fine. Operating under suspension. Dismissed.
Janell A. Tolle of Waverly - Petty theft and possession of criminal tools. Continued to Sept. 18, 2018.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
July 3, 2018
Randy Jackson Jr. - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Linda Chapman - Financial Responsibility Act - driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Dylan Steele - Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued for 30 days. Must provide proof of drug and alcohol counseling.
Gannon D. Nickell - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
July 16, 2018
Angela Remy - Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Tori N. Pelphrey - Physical control. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
James Howard Jr. - Physical control. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Brady J. Pauley - Driving under suspension and no operator's license. Dismiss in court.
Mark Swain - Drug abuse instruments. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismiss in court.
Cheryl Tilley - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Failure to reinstate license. Dismiss in court.
Nolan R. Helton - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Leea Tackett - Physical control. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Fayetta K. Hatfield - Financial Responsibility Act - driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
July 24, 2018
Christina G. Tracy - Child restraint. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $70 in costs.
July 25, 2018
Ashley N. Estep - Drug paraphernalia. No contest. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $80 in court costs. 16 jail days.
Vanessa K. Bolen - Complicity to assault. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Todd Trent. Defendant shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $80 in court costs.
Jamie M. Ooten - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Alecia D. Hamilton - Child restraint. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $70 in court costs.
Brook L. Williams - Child restraint. Guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 60 days. $30 fine. $70 in court costs.
Haley S. Scarbrough - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act. No contest. Guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 60 days. $30 fine. $70 in court costs.
Andrew G. Tuthill - License forfeit. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Elizabeth A. Rollins - Fail to control motor vehicle. No contest. Guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 60 days. $25 fine. $80 in court costs.
