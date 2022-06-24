JASPER — Following suit with last year’s award, Jasper Elementary art teacher Samantha Walls is the recipient of grant funding from the Ohio Arts Council.
As Walls told The News Watchman via email, this year’s grant comes after she led students in their second annual legacy artwork- this time working with a mosaic artist named Vicki Murphy.
Walls said she had been revered to Murphy after holding conversations with Jarred Small, an arts learning coordinator with OAC.
“Once I had her contact information I reached out to her to ask her a million and one questions and I found her to be the perfect fit to work with our 520 young artists, grade kindergarten through fourth grade,” Walls said in an email.
Several conversations between Walls and Murphy transpired before Jasper Elementary Principal Jessica Burst entered the fold. Walls pitched the idea to the principal, who Walls said “was ecstatic and on-board from the start.”
“She was very supportive throughout the entire process,” Walls said of Burst. “She and the Scioto Valley (Local Schools District) made our art students and this amazing opportunity a priority.”
Between May 9 and May 13, Murphy worked alongside students in small groups of eight- rotating 18 groups through the art room a day. Prior to that arrival, she sent a YouTube video to give students a sense of her work.
Walls said Murphy’s modesty really stood out during her time with the students, always one to take the time to make sure all questions were answered.
“She was so kind and so sweet to all of our students,” said Walls of Murphy. “I know they will remember her for her kind words, fun earrings and moments she made special with each child throughout her five days with them.”
The result of this collaboration was more than 10 mosaic pieces combing into one giant 8-by-6 mural named “Working together, Tiny Stars light the Universe. That’s the Power of Teamwork.”
“The subject matter of the mosaic was a great collaboration between Vicki’s passion, (celestial) mosaics and my vision of working together as a school-wide community to create a legacy work but also to invite the students’ families to participate,” said Walls.
Families of third and fourth grade students also had the opportunity to participate in three after-school sessions to build a small, buffet-style mosaic house, comprised of doors, windows, walls, and any additional details they wanted to add.
These houses will be displayed at the school for years to come, Walls said, again thankful of the wide-ranging collaborators.
“When we were finally able to install and grout our huge mosaic the reveal was breathtaking,” she said, adding that it was an unforgettable experience. “The students were amazed and so excited to see that the small tiles that they added had formed together to make a huge mosaic composition that they could take pride in.”
This award is the second consecutive year Walls has been a recipient. In spring of 2021, she and her students worked alongside mural artist Pam Kellough to create a jungle-themed mural.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
