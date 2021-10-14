PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
July 7, 2021
Keely R. Jaeger - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Ronald Stewart - Driving under suspension. In transitional housing. Will make a payment in 30 days.
Levi W. Williams - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. Stop after accident. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Bethany J. Beekman - Marked lanes. Dismiss in court. Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Jennifer McComis - Text while driving. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Donald E. Kitchen Jr. - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismiss in court.
July 19, 2021
Tawnya Mosley - Driving under suspension and marked lanes. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Eric D. Russell - No operator's license. Dismiss in court. Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Darrell J. Castle - Possession of marijuana. Reschedule for 30 days. Allow for counseling.
Robert Gibson - Fictitious tags and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled no guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
John L. Hannah - Possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of vehicle. Pled no guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.