PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT

July 7, 2021

Keely R. Jaeger - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Ronald Stewart - Driving under suspension. In transitional housing. Will make a payment in 30 days. 

Levi W. Williams - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. Stop after accident. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Bethany J. Beekman - Marked lanes. Dismiss in court. Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Jennifer McComis - Text while driving. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

Donald E. Kitchen Jr. - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismiss in court. 

July 19, 2021

Tawnya Mosley - Driving under suspension and marked lanes. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. 

Eric D. Russell - No operator's license. Dismiss in court. Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. 

Darrell J. Castle - Possession of marijuana. Reschedule for 30 days. Allow for counseling. 

Robert Gibson - Fictitious tags and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled no guilty. Trial to be scheduled. 

John L. Hannah - Possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of vehicle. Pled no guilty. Trial to be scheduled. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments