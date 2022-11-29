COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is intensifying efforts to control non-native invasive trees and shrubs within Ohio’s state forests. The two major species of concern are tree of heaven and bush honeysuckle.

Tree of heaven is a fast-growing tree that can produce more than 300,000 wind-dispersed seeds per year. Tree of heaven frequently colonizes disturbed sites in Ohio woodlands and suppresses the growth of native trees. Bush honeysuckle is an aggressive invader of abandoned fields, roadsides, woodland edges, and the interiors of open woodlands. Bush honeysuckle out-competes more desirable native woodland species, and can form pure, dense thickets that limit growth of other vegetation.


