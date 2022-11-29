COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is intensifying efforts to control non-native invasive trees and shrubs within Ohio’s state forests. The two major species of concern are tree of heaven and bush honeysuckle.
Tree of heaven is a fast-growing tree that can produce more than 300,000 wind-dispersed seeds per year. Tree of heaven frequently colonizes disturbed sites in Ohio woodlands and suppresses the growth of native trees. Bush honeysuckle is an aggressive invader of abandoned fields, roadsides, woodland edges, and the interiors of open woodlands. Bush honeysuckle out-competes more desirable native woodland species, and can form pure, dense thickets that limit growth of other vegetation.
“We are committed to implementing a more aggressive strategy to control invasive plant species in Ohio’s state forests,” said Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Hiring new staff to specifically manage invasives in the field is one important step in this effort.”
As part of forest management efforts to control the spread of these and other invasive plants, the ODNR Division of Forestry is identifying areas in the state forest system that are the most problematic. These new staff members will focus on field work to implement control methods.
People interested in applying for one of the new forestry jobs can apply online.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @odnrforestry.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
