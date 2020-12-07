Disaster struck on Friday evening when a fire engulfed a home on Carrs Run road, and rendered the home a total loss. Fire departments from multiple counties assisted in the effort to quench the fire, which took place late in the seven o’clock hour on Friday night according to the Jackson Township fire department. The residents of the home, Curt and Lawanna Swisher, pastor the New Hope Revival Center church in Circleville, Ohio.

In response to the devastation, the church has established a donation fund through Huntington bank under the couple’s name of “Raymond (Curt) and Lawanna Swisher”. The Red Cross also assisted the couple over the weekend, and many others have donated material items as well. Lawanna Swisher shared her thankfulness for the support that has been received thus far, “We are very blessed with people donating various clothes and personal items. We appreciate anything anyone decides to give and prayers are appreciated as well.”

Those who are looking to help out can make donations through Huntington bank as well as through a GoFundMe page that has been established on Facebook for the couple’s benefit.