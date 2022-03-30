Walking into the Pike County YMCA right now leads to a pool devoid of water. When it is refilled, swimmers will be greeted with an upgraded experience.
The following information greets Pike County YMCA visitors when they arrive in the form of a sign on the door: “2022 is kicking off with some big news! This week we are starting new upgrades to our pool. This will include new lighting, filtration system, and automatic chemical feeders! The changes will provide our members and guests with a much improved experience. The pool will be closed during the upgrade process. We will keep you updated on the reopening of the pool.”
The Pike County YMCA building will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year since the groundbreaking for the facility occurred in 2002. The pool filtration system is original equipment, meaning that it has also reached 20 years of age.
“When you have something that has a life of about 10 years and you get another 10 years out of it, there’s always going to be the fine line of what is (going to break or fail) next,” said Pike County YMCA CEO Kim Conley, speaking of the constant need to repair the pool’s circulation system.
At this point, the pool has been closed longer than originally planned due to shipping delays on some of the parts needed.
“I do want to mention the patience of our members, because they know what is coming,” said Conley. “We really appreciate the community standing behind us and being patient with this because people rely on the pool for health reasons and exercise.”
The reward will be a brighter space and better chemical balance. It will also be a much more economically efficient system that should help the YMCA save precious dollars.
Patterson Pools, LLC, of Plain City, a commercial pool contractor that services municipalities, colleges and universities, military installations, YMCA/YWCA facilities, country clubs and waterparks, will be completing the removal of the old filtration system. They will replace it with what Conley describes as a “bigger, faster, stronger” system. Prior to the start of the project, the plan had to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Health, and involved the Pike County General Health District.
While the technical details of the pool upgrade were shared with the News Watchman, in summary, the existing filter system will be removed. The contractor will then install three new sand filters with multiport valves, install a new pump and strainer, furnish and install new “Schedule 80” PVC pipe (thicker walled to handle more pressure), valves and fittings to connect to existing piping in the filter room. Additionally, a new chlorinator, acid feed pump, and automatic chemical controller will be installed as well. Then the existing pool heater and flowmeter will be reinstalled. The contractor will start up and balance the pool, and then provide operator training for YMCA staff.
Once the work is complete, much improved lighting will greet pool-goers. This is also important as the Pike County YMCA must follow certain guidelines to host swim meets.
The Pike County YMCA Piranhas swim team certainly made a splash in its inaugural season. In July 2021, a survey was conducted to gauge the interest of local youth in the formation of a swim team. The response to that survey resulted in the formation of a new team with practices beginning in Oct. 2021 under coaches Eric Nichols and Kim Keaton. The Piranhas completed their inaugural season in March.
“We are very proud of our Piranhas. It brought some additional excitement into the Y,” said Conley. “They improved so much from the start to the finish. Much appreciation goes to Eric Nichols, his family, the coaching staff and volunteers. We are thankful to Long’s Retreat for sponsoring the team.”
According to Nichols, on Feb. 27, the Pike County YMCA Piranhas had four swimmers participate in the Under-8 Futures Meet in Parkersburg, West Virginia. These young athletes included: Trey Daniel, Kasen Keaton, Maelynn Compton and Lauryn Howell. All four scored personal best times, and Trey Daniel placed in all three events that he swam.
A week later, the weekend of March 5-6, the older Piranhas (over 8) ended their season with a trip to Canton. The team also had four Piranhas participate in the Southeast Ohio-West Virginia (SEOWV) YMCA Swim League Championships. These young men and women included: Hudson Harris, Gabe Nichols, Audrey Lansing and Mia Fyffe. Both Hudson and Gabe scored meet points for the Piranhas, and Gabe also placed in the 100 backstroke event. All four participants at the SEOWV Championship Meet achieved personal best times.
The Piranhas had their pizza party awards banquet on March 10. Each swimmer was presented with a certificate that included their personal best times for each event swam in competition as well as a swimming medal.
The Piranhas will return to SEOWV Swim League competitive action in early Oct. 2022. The Pike County YMCA will publish tryout times and sign-up information in September. Please watch Facebook for more information.
“The parents, coaches, and swimmers have been truly blessed to have access to a six lane, 25 meter competition pool. Having a competition swimming pool in South Central Ohio is a very rare and unique gift for our community,” said Nichols.
“With the improved lighting and filtration systems, we are excited to host our SEOWV swim friends from Ross, Pickaway and the Fayette County YMCA’s. The improved lighting of the pool is ‘huge.’ We will be able to train our Piranhas more effectively as we will be able to better monitor their swim mechanics, particularly during turns.”
The Piranhas will be looking for more swimmers to join the team in the upcoming season. The returning swimmers will have the opportunity to participate in some parent-led conditioning during the summer months before competition begins in the fall.
“In closing, it was a truly remarkable first year. Our local YMCA made history by starting its first fully recognized and sanctioned YMCA Swim Team,” said Nichols. “The coaches are eager for season two, and hope to see our Piranhas back in the pool this fall! If your young one is a strong swimmer, encourage them to try out this fall and give competitive swimming a try.”
