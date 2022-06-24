Atomic Credit Union announced its annual school supply drive is coming back next month, when it will begin its collection before delivering to local schools in August.

ACU said it a press release that all items will stay local and donations will be matched. These donations can be dropped off at any of their 14 branch locations.

Items requested include, but are not limited to:

Number 2 pencils, pens, scissors, glue sticks, tissues, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, pencil cases/pouches, binders, crayons, colored pencils, markers, mechanical pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, rulers, folders, loose leaf paper, wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks.

Those with more questions are told to call at 800-652-2328 and dial extension 1226, or email ldenney@atomiccu.com.

