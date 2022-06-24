Atomic Credit Union to hold annual school supply drive Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atomic Credit Union announced its annual school supply drive is coming back next month, when it will begin its collection before delivering to local schools in August.ACU said it a press release that all items will stay local and donations will be matched. These donations can be dropped off at any of their 14 branch locations.Items requested include, but are not limited to:Number 2 pencils, pens, scissors, glue sticks, tissues, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, pencil cases/pouches, binders, crayons, colored pencils, markers, mechanical pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, rulers, folders, loose leaf paper, wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks.Those with more questions are told to call at 800-652-2328 and dial extension 1226, or email ldenney@atomiccu.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Supply Atomic Credit Union Drawing Mechanical Drawing School Commerce Drive Mechanical Pencil Pencil Case Sanitizer Pouch Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tornado confirmed in Pike County Adventures of a Pike Co. boy as he goes chestnut hunting in Ross County Process building demolition complete at A-Plant Unions rally for COVID hazard pay after arbitrator sides with the state Medical marijuana dispensary coming to Waverly Trending Recipes
