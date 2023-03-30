While bikinis are now a common sight at pools and beaches worldwide, they actually have not been around all that long. The first bikini was invented in 1946, and more out of necessity than fashion. In 1946 Paris, France, and the rest of the world were in the midst of a global textile shortage. The designer of the bikini, Louis Reard, created the bikini as both the next step in swimwear fashion and as a means to produce more products while using less material. The model, Michelin Bernardini, was a former nude dancer.
No. 336
This is the average number of dimples a golf ball has.
Golf ball manufacturers add dimples because they determine the golf ball’s performance characteristics. In general, when an irregular or flat object flies through the air, it moves inconsistently because of the way that air flows around its shape.
As such, a golf ball without dimples wouldn’t travel predictably through the air. It would fluctuate, and there’d be no way to control it.
The dimple pattern on a golf ball’s surface creates a thin layer of air around the ball, which cuts down on drag. A larger portion of the golf ball receives airflow, resulting in a much smoother, more predictable ball flight.
No. 26
This is the number of bones your foot has in it.
Each foot is made up of 26 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments, all of which work together to provide support, balance, and mobility. The foot can be put into three categories: the forefoot (metatarsals and phalanges), midfoot (cuboid, navicular and 3 cuneiforms), and hind foot (talus and calcaneus).
